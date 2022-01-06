Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] fell -2.92% so far this year. What now?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] closed the trading session at $84.52 on 01/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $84.43, while the highest price level was $87.933. The company report on January 4, 2022 that New In-Circuit Emulator (ICE) Boosts Productivity with Feature-Rich Programming and Debugging.

Microchip’s MPLAB® ICE 4 In-Circuit Emulator is a full emulation, programming and debugging system featuring wireless connectivity, power debugging and real-time code profiling using trace.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Embedded engineers seeking complete analysis of projects for rapid development require easy-to-use yet powerful emulation hardware. Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) today announced the MPLAB® ICE 4 next-generation full in-circuit emulator, debugging and programming development tool for the company’s PIC® and AVR® microcontrollers (MCUs), dsPIC® digital signal controllers (DSCs), and SAM MCUs and microprocessors (MPUs).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.92 percent and weekly performance of -4.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, MCHP reached to a volume of 4185000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $97.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MCHP stock. On September 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MCHP shares from 170 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 30.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MCHP stock trade performance evaluation

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.22. With this latest performance, MCHP shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.66 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.67, while it was recorded at 86.83 for the last single week of trading, and 77.44 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.38 and a Gross Margin at +44.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.42.

Return on Total Capital for MCHP is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.93. Additionally, MCHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] managed to generate an average of $17,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 18.30%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43,841 million, or 90.50% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,682,828, which is approximately 1.353% of the company’s market cap and around 2.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,046,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.59 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.84 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly -9.458% of the company’s market capitalization.

425 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 41,727,091 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 33,337,586 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 426,145,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,209,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,470,914 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 4,856,786 shares during the same period.