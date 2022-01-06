Maxim Group slashes price target on Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] – find out why.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ZSAN] traded at a high on 01/05/22, posting a 0.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.52. The company report on January 5, 2022 that CORRECTION – Zosano Pharma Announces Publication of Clinical Data Demonstrating Comparable Immunogenicity of a Trivalent Influenza Vaccine Formulated on its Transdermal Microneedle System Versus an Intramuscular Injection of the Vaccine at a Higher Dose.

—Data published in the Journal of Vaccines and Immunology—.

In a press release published under the same headline today by Zosano Pharma Corporation (Nasdaq:ZSAN), a measurement was incorrectly stated as grams, not micrograms. The measurements of the vaccine should have been 10μg and 15μg, not 10 g and 15 g as previously stated. The corrected release follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20940986 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zosano Pharma Corporation stands at 12.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.87%.

The market cap for ZSAN stock reached $63.30 million, with 115.77 million shares outstanding and 114.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, ZSAN reached a trading volume of 20940986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZSAN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZSAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Zosano Pharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2017, representing the official price target for Zosano Pharma Corporation stock. On November 11, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ZSAN shares from 11 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zosano Pharma Corporation is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZSAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 70.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has ZSAN stock performed recently?

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.37. With this latest performance, ZSAN shares dropped by -2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZSAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.35 for Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5869, while it was recorded at 0.5046 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7637 for the last 200 days.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]

There are presently around $6 million, or 13.40% of ZSAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZSAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,322,161, which is approximately 2.229% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,718,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 million in ZSAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.06 million in ZSAN stock with ownership of nearly 0.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zosano Pharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ZSAN] by around 507,336 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,748,197 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 10,212,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,467,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZSAN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 151,820 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 67,515 shares during the same period.