Masco Corporation [MAS] Revenue clocked in at $8.21 billion, down -2.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] traded at a low on 01/05/22, posting a -2.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $68.32. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced today that it will hold a conference call regarding 2021 fourth quarter and full-year results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be hosted by Masco President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Allman. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing (844) 549-7577 and from outside the U.S. at (442) 275-1712. Please use the conference identification number 5794675.

The 2021 fourth quarter and full-year results and supplemental material will be distributed at 7:00 a.m. ET on February 8, 2022, and will be available on the Company’s website at www.masco.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3970988 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Masco Corporation stands at 2.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.95%.

The market cap for MAS stock reached $16.55 billion, with 246.00 million shares outstanding and 243.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, MAS reached a trading volume of 3970988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Masco Corporation [MAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $75.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on MAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MAS stock performed recently?

Masco Corporation [MAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, MAS shares dropped by -0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.97 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.15, while it was recorded at 69.57 for the last single week of trading, and 61.91 for the last 200 days.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masco Corporation [MAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.02 and a Gross Margin at +35.96. Masco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.19.

Return on Total Capital for MAS is now 40.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Masco Corporation [MAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,529.74. Additionally, MAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,508.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Masco Corporation [MAS] managed to generate an average of $44,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Masco Corporation [MAS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 12.20%.

Insider trade positions for Masco Corporation [MAS]

There are presently around $16,121 million, or 95.60% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,743,826, which is approximately -4.666% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,411,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in MAS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.45 billion in MAS stock with ownership of nearly 0.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Masco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 22,258,535 shares. Additionally, 368 investors decreased positions by around 21,186,336 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 186,162,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,607,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,662,639 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,525,112 shares during the same period.