Market cap of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT] reaches 29.35M – now what?

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LIXT] price surged by 63.70 percent to reach at $0.86. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Lixte Biotechnology’s LB-100 Reported to Convert Immunologically Unresponsive (“Cold”) Tumors to Immunologically Responsive (“Hot”) Tumors.

Outside research shows that in models of colorectal, triple-negative breast and pancreatic cancer, LB-100 induces molecular changes that render the cancers more vulnerable to immunotherapy.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT), a clinical-stage drug discovery company developing pharmacologically active drugs for use in cancer treatment, announced today that in preclinical studies its lead clinical compound, LB-100, a protein phosphatase (PP2A) inhibitor, was found to increase the responsiveness of diverse cancers to immunotherapy. In Nature Communications (15 Dec 2021), lead author Yu-Ting Yen and colleagues at the China Medical University and Hospital, Taichung, Taiwan reported that treatment with LB-100 is associated with new antigen production, tumor infiltration of cytotoxic T cells, and enhanced responsiveness to immune checkpoint blockade in mouse models of colorectal, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancer. The authors state that “these data indicate that PP2A inhibition can be used to change the intrinsic and extrinsic factors of tumors to improve the success rate of anti-cancer immunotherapy.”.

A sum of 121337650 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 54.85K shares. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $3.10 and dropped to a low of $2.11 until finishing in the latest session at $2.21.

Guru’s Opinion on Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

LIXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 88.89. With this latest performance, LIXT shares gained by 71.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.17 for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6000, while it was recorded at 1.4400 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3600 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.40 and a Current Ratio set at 24.40.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.80% of LIXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIXT stocks are: ALMANACK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC. with ownership of 806,050, which is approximately -17.921% of the company’s market cap and around 67.13% of the total institutional ownership; SANTA MONICA PARTNERS LP, holding 166,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in LIXT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.1 million in LIXT stock with ownership of nearly 4.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LIXT] by around 53,883 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 304,801 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 853,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,212,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIXT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,340 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 128,805 shares during the same period.