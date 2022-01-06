Market cap of Honeywell International Inc. [HON] reaches 144.74B – now what?

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] price surged by 0.99 percent to reach at $2.06. The company report on January 5, 2022 that HONEYWELL NAMES CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER FOR SAFETY AND PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS SEGMENT.

George Koutsaftes, a veteran of Honeywell’s Performance Materials and Technologies segment, is named SPS COO, effectively immediately, and will become SPS President and CEO on April 1.

John Waldron, current SPS President and CEO, will transition into another senior leadership role within Honeywell on April 1.

A sum of 4055174 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.61M shares. Honeywell International Inc. shares reached a high of $215.58 and dropped to a low of $209.12 until finishing in the latest session at $211.06.

The one-year HON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.92. The average equity rating for HON stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $236.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $270 to $245, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on HON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 55.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HON Stock Performance Analysis:

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, HON shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.73 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 212.54, while it was recorded at 208.50 for the last single week of trading, and 221.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Honeywell International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.27 and a Gross Margin at +37.24. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.64.

Return on Total Capital for HON is now 16.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.27. Additionally, HON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] managed to generate an average of $46,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

HON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 11.68%.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $107,960 million, or 75.70% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,083,389, which is approximately 0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,268,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.63 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.15 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -1.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 993 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 14,789,469 shares. Additionally, 912 investors decreased positions by around 22,028,824 shares, while 359 investors held positions by with 479,735,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 516,553,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,842,379 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 1,203,494 shares during the same period.