Market Analysts see Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PSTV] traded at a high on 01/04/22, posting a 17.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.28. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Plus Therapeutics Announces Two Significant Milestones Toward cGMP Manufacture of its Lead Investigational Radiotherapeutic.

IsoTherapeutics Group LLC to develop and supply cGMP grade Rhenium-186 isotope for Plus Therapeutics’ Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL) radiotherapeutic.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Plus Therapeutics completes technology transfer of analytical test methods with Piramal Pharma Solutions for 186RNL drug product intermediate.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 133077705 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Plus Therapeutics Inc. stands at 22.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.20%.

The market cap for PSTV stock reached $20.24 million, with 13.26 million shares outstanding and 12.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 275.33K shares, PSTV reached a trading volume of 133077705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTV shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Plus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Plus Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

How has PSTV stock performed recently?

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.08. With this latest performance, PSTV shares gained by 4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.94 for Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4492, while it was recorded at 1.1062 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9996 for the last 200 days.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] shares currently have an operating margin of -2905.28. Plus Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2719.80.

Return on Total Capital for PSTV is now -76.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -307.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -393.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 230.81. Additionally, PSTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] managed to generate an average of -$686,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Plus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.50% of PSTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 712,847, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 258,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in PSTV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.14 million in PSTV stock with ownership of nearly -19.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Plus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PSTV] by around 131,059 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 439,550 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 728,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,299,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTV stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 150,356 shares during the same period.