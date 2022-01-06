Market Analysts see Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [NASDAQ: OCDX] traded at a low on 01/05/22, posting a -0.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.10. The company report on January 3, 2022 that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to Participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: OCDX), one of the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, with a virtual presentation scheduled for 9:00am ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Interested parties can access a live webcast and replay of the presentation on the “Investors” page of the company’s website at https://ir.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com/, under the “Events” section of the page.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3728072 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc stands at 2.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.62%.

The market cap for OCDX stock reached $4.73 billion, with 235.60 million shares outstanding and 116.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, OCDX reached a trading volume of 3728072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCDX shares is $24.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on OCDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for OCDX in the course of the last twelve months was 19.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has OCDX stock performed recently?

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, OCDX shares gained by 5.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.42% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.47 for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.77, while it was recorded at 20.80 for the last single week of trading, and 20.03 for the last 200 days.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.10 and a Gross Margin at +42.08. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.00.

Return on Total Capital for OCDX is now 3.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.13. Additionally, OCDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 136.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX] managed to generate an average of -$47,089 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc go to 42.10%.

Insider trade positions for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [OCDX]

There are presently around $4,739 million, or 99.00% of OCDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCDX stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 118,106,000, which is approximately -17.642% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,865,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $401.09 million in OCDX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $221.68 million in OCDX stock with ownership of nearly 40.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc [NASDAQ:OCDX] by around 32,578,626 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 29,137,328 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 172,992,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,708,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCDX stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,651,744 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 733,383 shares during the same period.