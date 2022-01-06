Market Analysts see KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gaining to $90. Time to buy?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] closed the trading session at $74.31 on 01/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $72.78, while the highest price level was $74.70. The company report on January 3, 2022 that KKR Appoints Matthew Cohler as New Independent Director.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) today announced that Matthew Cohler has been appointed to the Board of Directors of KKR & Co. Inc. effective December 31, 2021. His appointment will bring the number of independent directors to twelve out of a total of sixteen Board seats.

Mr. Cohler is a former General Partner at the venture capital firm Benchmark, where for over a decade he led early-stage investments in Internet and software startup businesses.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.26 percent and weekly performance of -3.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, KKR reached to a volume of 5895464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $89.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.86.

KKR stock trade performance evaluation

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.15. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.98 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.25, while it was recorded at 74.32 for the last single week of trading, and 63.62 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 25.61%.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,725 million, or 77.50% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,718,620, which is approximately -0.294% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,856,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.42 billion in KKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.0 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 6.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

381 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 27,580,225 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 29,592,741 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 387,937,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 445,110,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,176,899 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,973,219 shares during the same period.