Market Analysts see Global Payments Inc. [GPN] gaining to $180. Time to buy?

Global Payments Inc. [NYSE: GPN] traded at a high on 01/05/22, posting a 0.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $146.42. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Global Payments to Participate in UBS Global TMT Conference.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the UBS Global TMT Conference at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the session from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.globalpaymentsinc.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5007389 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Global Payments Inc. stands at 3.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.27%.

The market cap for GPN stock reached $42.83 billion, with 291.50 million shares outstanding and 287.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, GPN reached a trading volume of 5007389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Global Payments Inc. [GPN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPN shares is $190.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Global Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Global Payments Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Payments Inc. is set at 4.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has GPN stock performed recently?

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.07. With this latest performance, GPN shares gained by 15.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.94 for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.57, while it was recorded at 141.00 for the last single week of trading, and 171.40 for the last 200 days.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Payments Inc. [GPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.35 and a Gross Margin at +50.82. Global Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.87.

Return on Total Capital for GPN is now 3.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global Payments Inc. [GPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.33. Additionally, GPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Global Payments Inc. [GPN] managed to generate an average of $24,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Global Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Payments Inc. go to 20.26%.

Insider trade positions for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]

There are presently around $35,904 million, or 88.40% of GPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 34,607,579, which is approximately -20.254% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,470,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.41 billion in GPN stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.72 billion in GPN stock with ownership of nearly -3.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 436 institutional holders increased their position in Global Payments Inc. [NYSE:GPN] by around 27,526,895 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 35,987,129 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 183,370,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,884,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPN stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,106,684 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 9,880,170 shares during the same period.