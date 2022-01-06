Market Analysts see Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] falling to $187. Time to buy?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] closed the trading session at $157.20 on 01/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $156.76, while the highest price level was $174.85. The company report on January 3, 2022 that Enphase Energy Completes Acquisition of ClipperCreek.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of ClipperCreek. Based in Auburn, Calif., ClipperCreek offers electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial customers in the U.S. ClipperCreek has been a pioneer in the EV charging market since 2006 and has sold more than 110,000 Level 2 AC charging stations since its inception.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.07 percent and weekly performance of -15.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, ENPH reached to a volume of 4026246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $260.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $250 to $290, while Truist kept a Buy rating on ENPH stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ENPH shares from 210 to 290.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 11.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 74.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

ENPH stock trade performance evaluation

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.24. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -26.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.29 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 220.51, while it was recorded at 177.86 for the last single week of trading, and 174.99 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 28.50%.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,642 million, or 73.60% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,930,559, which is approximately 2.203% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,869,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $901.29 million in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly 1.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

339 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 8,983,351 shares. Additionally, 279 investors decreased positions by around 6,420,572 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 77,941,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,345,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,198,160 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,332,744 shares during the same period.