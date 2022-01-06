Market Analysts see Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gaining to $100. Time to buy?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] closed the trading session at $95.83 on 01/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $92.49, while the highest price level was $96.27. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Emerson Strengthens Presence in Renewable Energy Sector with Acquisition of Mita-Teknik.

Transaction expands Emerson’s capabilities within the wind power generation market.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced it has acquired Mita-Teknik in an all-cash transaction. Founded in 1969, Mita-Teknik is a leader in the control automation business for wind power generation, equipping wind turbines and wind farms with technologies for optimal performance and unsurpassed reliability. This acquisition is highly complementary to Emerson’s existing control system portfolio and supports the company’s ability to help customers in their quest to digitally transform operations and meet sustainability goals.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.08 percent and weekly performance of 3.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, EMR reached to a volume of 4447806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $109.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $99, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 32.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

EMR stock trade performance evaluation

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.27 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.76, while it was recorded at 93.23 for the last single week of trading, and 95.76 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.69%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39,962 million, or 75.10% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,797,725, which is approximately 0.358% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,769,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.56 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.42 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly -1.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

699 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 17,962,869 shares. Additionally, 724 investors decreased positions by around 18,693,806 shares, while 345 investors held positions by with 398,846,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 435,502,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,523,505 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,497,478 shares during the same period.