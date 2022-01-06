Market Analysts see Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] gaining to $440. Time to buy?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.36% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.27%. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Coinbase to Participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference.

Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Emilie Choi, President & Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 5:40 a.m. PT / 8:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

The one-year Coinbase Global Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.29. The average equity rating for COIN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.29 billion, with 209.60 million shares outstanding and 152.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, COIN stock reached a trading volume of 5114092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $392.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price from $330 to $405. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $337 to $387, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on COIN stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COIN shares from 325 to 342.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 15.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

COIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.27. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -11.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.12% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 295.20, while it was recorded at 248.92 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Coinbase Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

COIN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coinbase Global Inc. go to 66.60%.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,430 million, or 35.10% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,993,163, which is approximately 24.491% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,476,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in COIN stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $1.19 billion in COIN stock with ownership of nearly 45.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

389 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 17,844,955 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 3,770,727 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 36,070,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,686,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,958,917 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,315,916 shares during the same period.