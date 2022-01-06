Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] Revenue clocked in at $2.30 million, down -1.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Longeveron Inc. [NASDAQ: LGVN] price surged by 2.24 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Longeveron Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of Lomecel-B for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Trial designed to obtain safety and efficacy data of single and multiple dosing regimen.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) (“Longeveron” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and certain life-threatening conditions, announced today the initiation of its Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The first patient has consented to participate in the trial and patient screening has begun.

A sum of 14633464 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.32M shares. Longeveron Inc. shares reached a high of $14.79 and dropped to a low of $11.81 until finishing in the latest session at $11.86.

Guru’s Opinion on Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Longeveron Inc. is set at 3.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 103.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

LGVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, LGVN shares dropped by -41.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.41% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.09, while it was recorded at 12.06 for the last single week of trading, and 7.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Longeveron Inc. Fundamentals:

Longeveron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] Insider Position Details

Positions in Longeveron Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Longeveron Inc. [NASDAQ:LGVN] by around 99,428 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 160,921 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 41,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGVN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,877 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 160,920 shares during the same period.