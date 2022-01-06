Jefferies slashes price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] – find out why.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE: IVR] slipped around -0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.92 at the close of the session, down -2.01%. The company report on December 27, 2021 that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Dividend.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: IVR) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on January 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 11, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 10, 2022.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock is now 5.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IVR Stock saw the intraday high of $3.00 and lowest of $2.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.60, which means current price is +2.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, IVR reached a trading volume of 4556166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVR shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVR stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on IVR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.01.

How has IVR stock performed recently?

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, IVR shares dropped by -4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.05, while it was recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading, and 3.39 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for IVR is now -9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 528.74. Additionally, IVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.73.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -15.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.06.

Insider trade positions for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]

There are presently around $498 million, or 55.00% of IVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,209,154, which is approximately 5.938% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,178,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.93 million in IVR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $26.77 million in IVR stock with ownership of nearly 7.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE:IVR] by around 14,911,078 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 7,743,587 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 144,453,428 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,108,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVR stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,390,655 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,340,405 shares during the same period.