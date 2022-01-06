Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX] is 82.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Immix Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: IMMX] surged by $0.71 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.75 during the day while it closed the day at $6.49. The company report on January 3, 2022 that U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Immix Biopharma Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for IMX-110 as a Treatment for Life-Threatening Pediatric Cancer in Children.

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (“RPDD”) qualifies Immix Biopharma to receive fast track review, and a priority review voucher (“PRV”) at the time of marketing approval of IMX-110.

PRV holders can benefit from an expedited six-month review of a new drug application for any disease by the FDA.

The market cap for IMMX stock reached $45.04 million, with 6.94 million shares outstanding and 4.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.58M shares, IMMX reached a trading volume of 62229239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

IMMX stock trade performance evaluation

Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.78.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.74. The present Moving Average recorded at 4.48 for the last single week of trading.

Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Immix Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.