H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] – find out why.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] price plunged by -8.25 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Clovis Oncology Highlights FAP-2286 Preclinical Data Presented at the Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Summit.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced today’s presentation by Andrew D. Simmons, Ph.D., Clovis’ Senior Vice President, Translational Medicine, at the 3rd Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Summit being held virtually December 7-9, 2021. Dr. Simmons’ presentation, titled “Innovations in Peptide Targeted Radionuclide Therapies (PTRT) to Target Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP) in Solid Tumors”, reviews the Company’s preclinical data and describes the Phase 1/2 study currently enrolling for its targeted radiotherapy candidate FAP-2286, the first PTRT and imaging agent targeting FAP to enter clinical development and the lead candidate in Clovis Oncology’s targeted radionuclide therapy (TRT) development program.

“Clinician enthusiasm for the potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals, and in particular, FAP as a target, continues to increase, and we are committed to becoming a leader in this emerging field,” said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and CEO of Clovis Oncology. “We look forward to sharing initial data from the ongoing Phase 1 LuMIERE study of our first targeted radiotherapy candidate FAP-2286, anticipated in 2022.”.

A sum of 4033401 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.38M shares. Clovis Oncology Inc. shares reached a high of $3.00 and dropped to a low of $2.67 until finishing in the latest session at $2.67.

The one-year CLVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.82. The average equity rating for CLVS stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVS shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Clovis Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Clovis Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Underperform rating on CLVS stock. On January 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CLVS shares from 36 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clovis Oncology Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34.

CLVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.55. With this latest performance, CLVS shares dropped by -4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.61 for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.43, while it was recorded at 2.86 for the last single week of trading, and 4.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clovis Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -183.68 and a Gross Margin at +74.89. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -224.41.

Return on Total Capital for CLVS is now -58.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.43. Additionally, CLVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 132.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 105.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] managed to generate an average of -$860,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Clovis Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $180 million, or 48.60% of CLVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 14,674,754, which is approximately 47.982% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,294,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.78 million in CLVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $27.63 million in CLVS stock with ownership of nearly 7.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clovis Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS] by around 10,979,333 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 4,706,949 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 46,007,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,693,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 763,932 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,374,816 shares during the same period.