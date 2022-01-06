H.C. Wainwright lifts NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRBO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.10% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.46%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing multimodal disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, NRBO stock dropped by -72.35%. The one-year NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.38. The average equity rating for NRBO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.66 million, with 22.29 million shares outstanding and 8.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 524.26K shares, NRBO stock reached a trading volume of 24837218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRBO shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

NRBO Stock Performance Analysis:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.46. With this latest performance, NRBO shares gained by 11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.20 for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6088, while it was recorded at 1.3136 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9033 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 30.40% of NRBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 494,597, which is approximately 3.49% of the company’s market cap and around 39.29% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 60,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81000.0 in NRBO stocks shares; and MOUNT YALE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $77000.0 in NRBO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:NRBO] by around 76,650 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 186,517 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 486,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 749,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRBO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,351 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 171,844 shares during the same period.