Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] gain 7.26% so far this year. What now?

Golar LNG Limited [NASDAQ: GLNG] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $13.29 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Golar announces execution of Terms Agreement to separate its 8 TFDE LNG carriers into Cool Company Ltd. Cornerstone equity commitment received from Eastern Pacific Shipping..

Golar is pleased to announce the formation of Cool Company Ltd. (“CoolCo” or “Company”), and the entry into a pre-commitment agreement (the “Terms Agreement” or the “Agreement”). CoolCo targets to become a growth vehicle and consolidator of modern LNG carriers and provide investors with direct market exposure to an expected continued strength in the LNG freight market.

The consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Terms Agreement would result in CoolCo acquiring Golar’s 8 TFDE LNG carriers with plans to raise equity and separately list on Euronext Growth in Oslo during Q1 2022. CoolCo is also expected to acquire the commercial and technical organization associated with the operation of Golar’s owned and operated shipping and FSRU assets to become a fully integrated operating platform with capacity for fleet growth. The anticipated IPO proceeds will, together with a contemplated debt refinancing, be used to acquire the 8 TFDE vessels from Golar, secure attractive financing and provide CoolCo with working capital to position the company for further growth. Outstanding Contractual Debt associated with the 8 vessels was $858 million as of September 30, 2021.

Golar LNG Limited represents 106.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.42 billion with the latest information. GLNG stock price has been found in the range of $13.03 to $13.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 969.74K shares, GLNG reached a trading volume of 3637213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLNG shares is $17.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Golar LNG Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Golar LNG Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $11, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on GLNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golar LNG Limited is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLNG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.85. With this latest performance, GLNG shares gained by 14.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.01 for Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.50, while it was recorded at 12.87 for the last single week of trading, and 12.04 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.61 and a Gross Margin at +47.68. Golar LNG Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.37.

Return on Total Capital for GLNG is now 3.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 183.09. Additionally, GLNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Golar LNG Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Golar LNG Limited go to 4.00%.

There are presently around $804 million, or 68.60% of GLNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLNG stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 11,784,827, which is approximately -0.608% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 5,670,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.37 million in GLNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $70.23 million in GLNG stock with ownership of nearly 0.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golar LNG Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Golar LNG Limited [NASDAQ:GLNG] by around 6,500,744 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 9,609,096 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 44,401,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,511,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLNG stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,691,296 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,525,333 shares during the same period.