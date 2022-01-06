General Mills Inc. [GIS] Is Currently 0.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] gained 0.94% or 0.63 points to close at $67.89 with a heavy trading volume of 4572967 shares. The company report on December 17, 2021 that General Mills Names Doug Martin Chief Brand and Disruptive Growth Officer.

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) today announced Doug Martin as chief brand and disruptive growth officer, effective Jan. 3, 2022. In addition to his current role as chief disruptive growth officer, Martin has overseen brand experience since July 2021. Martin will continue to report to Dana McNabb, chief strategy and growth officer, and oversee the company’s global brand building capability, as well as its emergent business innovation.

It opened the trading session at $67.27, the shares rose to $68.66 and dropped to $67.254, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GIS points out that the company has recorded 12.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, GIS reached to a volume of 4572967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $65.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $65 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $51, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on GIS stock. On September 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GIS shares from 68 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 32.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for GIS stock

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, GIS shares gained by 5.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.21 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.22, while it was recorded at 67.32 for the last single week of trading, and 61.53 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 4.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at General Mills Inc. [GIS]

There are presently around $30,174 million, or 77.00% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,450,596, which is approximately -1.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,804,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.95 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.3 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 3.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

621 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 19,757,375 shares. Additionally, 600 investors decreased positions by around 28,698,775 shares, while 250 investors held positions by with 400,157,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 448,614,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,962,144 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 3,129,855 shares during the same period.