For The Home Depot Inc. [HD], Analyst sees a rise to $470. What next?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] plunged by -$5.6 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $414.22 during the day while it closed the day at $407.24. The company report on January 5, 2022 that The Home Depot Foundation Responds to Colorado Wildfires.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– The Home Depot.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wildfires in Colorado typically appear in the fall, but the recent December fires in Boulder County were carried in on 100 mph winds to communities experiencing severe drought. The wildfires are now being called the most damaging in the state’s history, arriving without significant warning and destroying at least 991 homes while causing tens of thousands to quickly evacuate.

The Home Depot Inc. stock has also loss -0.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HD stock has inclined by 23.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.85% and lost -1.87% year-on date.

The market cap for HD stock reached $420.06 billion, with 1.05 billion shares outstanding and 1.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 4365422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $412.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $357 to $450. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $340 to $410, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on HD stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HD shares from 410 to 440.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 8.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 411.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 80.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HD stock trade performance evaluation

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.12 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 394.49, while it was recorded at 410.73 for the last single week of trading, and 342.26 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +32.34. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.74.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 45.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14,061.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,316.22. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,248.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] managed to generate an average of $25,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 51.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.17.The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 13.70%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $303,043 million, or 72.20% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,262,644, which is approximately 0.452% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,354,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.04 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $19.58 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly -1.499% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,383 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 14,805,878 shares. Additionally, 1,245 investors decreased positions by around 19,270,387 shares, while 369 investors held positions by with 699,968,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 734,044,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,892,585 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 704,507 shares during the same period.