For salesforce.com inc. [CRM], Analyst sees a rise to $360. What next?

salesforce.com inc. [NYSE: CRM] loss -2.83% or -7.23 points to close at $248.23 with a heavy trading volume of 7114227 shares. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Salesforce Drives Reforestation Across Canada in Partnership with One Tree Planted.

As part of its 100 million tree goal, Salesforce will grow and conserve 500,000 trees in the wildfire-ravaged Fraser Plateau in British Columbia, helping accelerate reforestation efforts and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

The partnership with One Tree Planted will also see a new tree equity initiative in 2022 that will engage youth in a Toronto-based urban reforestation project.

It opened the trading session at $256.85, the shares rose to $256.87 and dropped to $243.395, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRM points out that the company has recorded -0.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.31M shares, CRM reached to a volume of 7114227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about salesforce.com inc. [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $327.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for salesforce.com inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for salesforce.com inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $360, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on CRM stock. On September 24, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CRM shares from 280 to 365.

The Average True Range (ATR) for salesforce.com inc. is set at 7.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 44.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CRM stock

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, CRM shares dropped by -3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.50 for salesforce.com inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 279.42, while it was recorded at 253.54 for the last single week of trading, and 253.66 for the last 200 days.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

salesforce.com inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for salesforce.com inc. go to 10.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at salesforce.com inc. [CRM]

There are presently around $195,089 million, or 80.00% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,630,768, which is approximately -1.315% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 69,506,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.76 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.54 billion in CRM stock with ownership of nearly 2.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,311 institutional holders increased their position in salesforce.com inc. [NYSE:CRM] by around 53,127,392 shares. Additionally, 765 investors decreased positions by around 41,628,125 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 668,920,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 763,676,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRM stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,519,515 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 11,048,262 shares during the same period.