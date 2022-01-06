For Romeo Power Inc. [RMO], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE: RMO] loss -4.90% or -0.18 points to close at $3.49 with a heavy trading volume of 4368356 shares. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Romeo Power Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $3.65, the shares rose to $3.89 and dropped to $3.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RMO points out that the company has recorded -51.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, RMO reached to a volume of 4368356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMO shares is $7.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Romeo Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Romeo Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on RMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Romeo Power Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 62.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for RMO stock

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, RMO shares dropped by -9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.84 for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.13, while it was recorded at 3.67 for the last single week of trading, and 6.36 for the last 200 days.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -382.48 and a Gross Margin at -100.19. Romeo Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.88.

Return on Total Capital for RMO is now -15.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.56. Additionally, RMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] managed to generate an average of -$46,164 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Romeo Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]

There are presently around $149 million, or 31.70% of RMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,599,195, which is approximately 12.071% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,557,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.74 million in RMO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $19.15 million in RMO stock with ownership of nearly 30.717% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Romeo Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE:RMO] by around 14,327,342 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 7,245,524 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 19,024,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,597,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,375,363 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 6,370,816 shares during the same period.