Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. [EWTX] gain 24.15% so far this year. What now?

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: EWTX] gained 22.47% or 3.48 points to close at $18.97 with a heavy trading volume of 6057468 shares. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Edgewise Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results From the EDG-5506 Phase 1b Clinical Trial in Adults With Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD).

– EDG-5506 was well tolerated with no serious adverse events observed –.

– Pharmacokinetic (PK) data demonstrated robust target engagement with achievement of muscle concentrations beyond levels predicted to provide meaningful clinical benefit –.

It opened the trading session at $18.02, the shares rose to $20.71 and dropped to $16.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EWTX points out that the company has recorded -18.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 242.63K shares, EWTX reached to a volume of 6057468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. [EWTX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.08.

Trading performance analysis for EWTX stock

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. [EWTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.80. With this latest performance, EWTX shares gained by 2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.97% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EWTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.66 for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. [EWTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.11, while it was recorded at 16.21 for the last single week of trading.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. [EWTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for EWTX is now -22.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.80. Additionally, EWTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 126.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 122.17.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.50 and a Current Ratio set at 33.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. [EWTX]

There are presently around $739 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EWTX stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 13,944,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; NOVO HOLDINGS A/S, holding 5,587,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.55 million in EWTX stocks shares; and DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), currently with $60.92 million in EWTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:EWTX] by around 1,134,957 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 973,902 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 45,627,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,736,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EWTX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,626 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 9,573 shares during the same period.