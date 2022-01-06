Data Storage Corporation [DTST] Stock trading around $4.13 per share: What’s Next?

Data Storage Corporation [NASDAQ: DTST] surged by $1.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.99 during the day while it closed the day at $4.13. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Data Storage Corporation Announces Multi-Million Dollar Contract with One of the Nation’s Most Recognized Professional Sports Teams.

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions including disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, cyber security and data analytics, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Flagship Solutions Group, has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract with one of the nation’s most recognized professional sports teams. Under the agreement, the Company will provide a modernized and encrypted storage infrastructure to support the team, the stadium and its affiliates.

The project will expand the security of the on-premise storage and cloud backup services, while empowering the team to get more value out of their data and mitigate security threats including ransomware. The project leverages IBM’s High-Performance Storage, Data Resilience, Flash, Zero Trust Identities & Data and Power10 capabilities to predict threats, secure data and modernize the technology infrastructure.

Data Storage Corporation stock has also gained 31.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DTST stock has declined by -1.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.66% and gained 34.97% year-on date.

The market cap for DTST stock reached $27.67 million, with 6.35 million shares outstanding and 3.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 167.50K shares, DTST reached a trading volume of 46128420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Data Storage Corporation [DTST]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Data Storage Corporation is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for DTST in the course of the last twelve months was 138.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

DTST stock trade performance evaluation

Data Storage Corporation [DTST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.95. With this latest performance, DTST shares gained by 36.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.86 for Data Storage Corporation [DTST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.70, while it was recorded at 3.30 for the last single week of trading.

Data Storage Corporation [DTST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Data Storage Corporation [DTST] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.01 and a Gross Margin at +41.80. Data Storage Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.15.

Return on Total Capital for DTST is now -0.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Data Storage Corporation [DTST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 162.43. Additionally, DTST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.92.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Data Storage Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Data Storage Corporation [DTST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.00% of DTST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTST stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 336,880, which is approximately -0.207% of the company’s market cap and around 41.36% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 115,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in DTST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.12 million in DTST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Data Storage Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Data Storage Corporation [NASDAQ:DTST] by around 167,175 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 408,508 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 40,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 534,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTST stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 156,780 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 494 shares during the same period.