Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] Revenue clocked in at $13.22 billion, up 0.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE: ED] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.68% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.53%. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Con Edison Names Timothy Cawley Chairman Of The Board.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE:ED) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Tim Cawley, 56, as chairman of the board. Cawley became president and chief executive officer at the beginning of this year after John McAvoy retired. When Cawley was elected president and chief executive officer, the company announced that McAvoy would remain as non-executive chairman of the board for a transition period. McAvoy will continue as a member of the Con Edison board.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Before becoming president and chief executive officer of Con Edison, Cawley served as president of Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. and prior to that position as president and chief executive officer of Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. He holds an MBA from New York University and a BS in electrical engineering from Union College. He sits on the boards of the New York City Partnership, the Edison Electric Institute and the American Gas Association.

Over the last 12 months, ED stock rose by 19.89%. The one-year Consolidated Edison Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.79. The average equity rating for ED stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.21 billion, with 352.40 million shares outstanding and 342.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, ED stock reached a trading volume of 2764121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ED shares is $74.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ED stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Consolidated Edison Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Consolidated Edison Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $65, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on ED stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Edison Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ED in the course of the last twelve months was 19.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ED Stock Performance Analysis:

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, ED shares gained by 5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.69 for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.37, while it was recorded at 85.23 for the last single week of trading, and 76.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Consolidated Edison Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.67 and a Gross Margin at +42.90. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.00.

Return on Total Capital for ED is now 6.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.08. Additionally, ED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] managed to generate an average of $78,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Consolidated Edison Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ED Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Edison Inc. go to 2.00%.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,626 million, or 65.40% of ED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,822,154, which is approximately 7.438% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,165,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in ED stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.28 billion in ED stock with ownership of nearly 7.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Consolidated Edison Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 455 institutional holders increased their position in Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE:ED] by around 16,562,055 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 13,132,926 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 189,516,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,211,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ED stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,242,273 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,440,253 shares during the same period.