Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] Stock trading around $2.03 per share: What’s Next?

Castlight Health Inc. [NYSE: CSLT] jumped around 0.39 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.03 at the close of the session, up 23.78%. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Castlight Health and Vera Whole Health to Combine to Pioneer and Scale Value-Based Care in Commercial Market.

– Combined company will integrate Castlight’s market-leading navigation technology with Vera’s best in class advanced primary care model to expand access to care, reduce healthcare costs, and improve outcomes.

– Clayton, Dubilier & Rice funds to invest in new enterprise; former Aetna Chairman and CEO Ron Williams to be Chairman of combined company.

Castlight Health Inc. stock is now 31.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSLT Stock saw the intraday high of $2.05 and lowest of $2.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.71, which means current price is +31.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 703.95K shares, CSLT reached a trading volume of 45533216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSLT shares is $2.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Castlight Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $4 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Castlight Health Inc. stock. On October 31, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for CSLT shares from 6 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castlight Health Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSLT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

How has CSLT stock performed recently?

Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.33. With this latest performance, CSLT shares gained by 40.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.03 for Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6300, while it was recorded at 1.6800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8100 for the last 200 days.

Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Castlight Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Castlight Health Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT]

There are presently around $150 million, or 72.20% of CSLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSLT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 19,771,474, which is approximately 1.802% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,496,575 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.57 million in CSLT stocks shares; and WHETSTONE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $8.66 million in CSLT stock with ownership of nearly -0.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Castlight Health Inc. [NYSE:CSLT] by around 9,103,373 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 8,801,566 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 73,503,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,408,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSLT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,106,060 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,931,975 shares during the same period.