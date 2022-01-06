Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] Is Currently 2.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] surged by $1.3 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $55.00 during the day while it closed the day at $49.49. The company report on December 23, 2021 that Cassava Sciences Launches Clinical Website to Support Phase 3 Studies of Oral Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease.

New website (www.Rethink-ALZ.com) is intended to increase visibility and information for potential study participants.

Cassava Sciences Inc. stock has also gained 15.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SAVA stock has declined by -5.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.31% and gained 13.25% year-on date.

The market cap for SAVA stock reached $1.98 billion, with 39.96 million shares outstanding and 37.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, SAVA reached a trading volume of 6355356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVA shares is $159.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $80 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Cassava Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SAVA stock. On February 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SAVA shares from 20 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 5.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.03.

SAVA stock trade performance evaluation

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.12. With this latest performance, SAVA shares gained by 12.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 505.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.44 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.54, while it was recorded at 46.62 for the last single week of trading, and 62.48 for the last 200 days.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 39.80 and a Current Ratio set at 39.80.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $573 million, or 30.10% of SAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,603,878, which is approximately 6.199% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,974,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.14 million in SAVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $45.26 million in SAVA stock with ownership of nearly 7.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA] by around 2,672,476 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 1,630,704 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 7,578,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,881,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVA stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 955,944 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 740,901 shares during the same period.