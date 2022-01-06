British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] is 1.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE: BTI] price surged by 0.29 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on December 20, 2021 that ORIGINAL ARTWORK OF McLAREN RACING ABU DHABI GP LIVERY TO BE MADE AVAILABLE AS A NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) WITH PROCEEDS GOING TO CHARITY.

THE NFT IS A DIGITAL ORIGINAL OF THE ARTWORK CREATED BY RABAB TANTAWY, AN EMERGING MIDDLE EAST-BASED ARTIST.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Due to high demand from fans in both the art and racing worlds, the original artwork that inspired McLaren Racing’s 2021 livery for the final race in Abu Dhabi is being auctioned in digital form with proceeds going to charity.

A sum of 4399766 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.41M shares. British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares reached a high of $38.405 and dropped to a low of $37.72 until finishing in the latest session at $38.08.

The one-year BTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.16. The average equity rating for BTI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTI shares is $49.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

BTI Stock Performance Analysis:

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.48. With this latest performance, BTI shares gained by 10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.59 for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.62, while it was recorded at 37.60 for the last single week of trading, and 37.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into British American Tobacco p.l.c. Fundamentals:

British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

BTI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. go to 4.00%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,078 million, or 5.00% of BTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTI stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 16,247,599, which is approximately -15.871% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 10,374,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $393.9 million in BTI stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $243.64 million in BTI stock with ownership of nearly 7.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

270 institutional holders increased their position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE:BTI] by around 7,785,928 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 18,888,625 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 80,728,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,403,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTI stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,622,363 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,800,053 shares during the same period.