BofA Securities lifts Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] plunged by -$0.61 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $28.08 during the day while it closed the day at $27.01. The company report on January 5, 2022 that BAUSCH HEALTH TO PARTICIPATE AT THE 40TH ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) today announced that Joseph C. Papa, chairman and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

A live webcast and audio archive of the event will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. website at: https://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2022.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock has also loss -3.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BHC stock has declined by -2.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.05% and lost -2.17% year-on date.

The market cap for BHC stock reached $9.65 billion, with 359.60 million shares outstanding and 343.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, BHC reached a trading volume of 8948078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $36.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $26 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on BHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BHC stock trade performance evaluation

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.29. With this latest performance, BHC shares gained by 10.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.31, while it was recorded at 27.51 for the last single week of trading, and 28.53 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.37 and a Gross Margin at +51.49. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.98.

Return on Total Capital for BHC is now 5.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,524.11. Additionally, BHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,514.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 97.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] managed to generate an average of -$25,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 3.95%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,023 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,109,152, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 25,839,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $713.67 million in BHC stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $495.55 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

135 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 26,393,166 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 24,922,785 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 202,941,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,257,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,625,943 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,602,617 shares during the same period.