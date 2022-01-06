Arrival [ARVL] fell -5.80% so far this year. What now?

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] loss -8.27% on the last trading session, reaching $6.99 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Arrival to Present at the Virtual Needham Growth Conference on January 14.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), pioneer of a unique new method of design and production of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today announced that members of its management team will present at the virtual Needham Growth Conference on Friday, January 14 at 11:30 am ET/4:30 pm BST.

A webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.arrival.com.

Arrival represents 606.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.95 billion with the latest information. ARVL stock price has been found in the range of $6.96 to $7.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, ARVL reached a trading volume of 3722389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arrival [ARVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARVL shares is $17.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.59 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for ARVL stock

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.63. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -7.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.87 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.61, while it was recorded at 7.53 for the last single week of trading, and 14.14 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arrival [ARVL]

There are presently around $315 million, or 6.80% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 15,534,692, which is approximately 32.366% of the company’s market cap and around 75.87% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 12,655,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.43 million in ARVL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $28.24 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly -62.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 16,414,362 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 29,744,412 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 4,799,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,358,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,028,265 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 6,636,273 shares during the same period.