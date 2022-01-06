Allakos Inc. [ALLK] fell -7.25% so far this year. What now?

Allakos Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLK] price plunged by -7.44 percent to reach at -$0.73. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Allakos Announces Topline Phase 3 Data from the ENIGMA 2 Study and Phase 2/3 Data from the KRYPTOS Study in Patients with Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Diseases.

Lirentelimab met histologic co-primary endpoints but missed symptomatic co-primary endpoints in both ENIGMA and KRYPTOS studies.

Allakos Inc. (the “Company” or “Allakos”) (Nasdaq: ALLK), a biotechnology company developing lirentelimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophil and mast cell-related diseases, today reported data from ENIGMA 2, a 24-week Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of lirentelimab in patients with biopsy confirmed eosinophilic gastritis (EG) and/or eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD) and KRYPTOS, a 24-week Phase 2/3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of lirentelimab in patients with biopsy-confirmed eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Both ENIGMA 2 and KRYPTOS studies met their histologic co-primary endpoints, but did not achieve statistical significance on the patient reported symptomatic co-primary endpoints.

A sum of 5799977 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.62M shares. Allakos Inc. shares reached a high of $9.87 and dropped to a low of $9.04 until finishing in the latest session at $9.08.

The one-year ALLK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.84. The average equity rating for ALLK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Allakos Inc. [ALLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLK shares is $56.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Allakos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Allakos Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allakos Inc. is set at 5.65 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.05.

ALLK Stock Performance Analysis:

Allakos Inc. [ALLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.01. With this latest performance, ALLK shares dropped by -87.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.16 for Allakos Inc. [ALLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.93, while it was recorded at 9.81 for the last single week of trading, and 90.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allakos Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ALLK is now -26.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allakos Inc. [ALLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.61. Additionally, ALLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allakos Inc. [ALLK] managed to generate an average of -$1,227,840 per employee.Allakos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.10 and a Current Ratio set at 13.10.

ALLK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allakos Inc. go to -10.50%.

Allakos Inc. [ALLK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $440 million, or 98.80% of ALLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLK stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 6,614,358, which is approximately 0.794% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 4,912,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.19 million in ALLK stocks shares; and RIVERVEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $47.95 million in ALLK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allakos Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Allakos Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLK] by around 3,987,932 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 3,826,203 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 36,990,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,804,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLK stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 637,955 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 533,353 shares during the same period.