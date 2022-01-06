Aflac Incorporated [AFL] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $52

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] traded at a high on 01/04/22, posting a 3.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $60.18. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Medical Expenses Dampen Holiday Cheer for Many Families.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4770785 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aflac Incorporated stands at 1.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.79%.

The market cap for AFL stock reached $39.93 billion, with 668.76 million shares outstanding and 600.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 4770785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $58.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on AFL stock. On January 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AFL shares from 43 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.49.

How has AFL stock performed recently?

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.89. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 10.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.76 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.60, while it was recorded at 58.84 for the last single week of trading, and 54.98 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.87. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.57.

Return on Total Capital for AFL is now 11.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.61. Additionally, AFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] managed to generate an average of $398,067 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 3.90%.

Insider trade positions for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

There are presently around $25,792 million, or 61.50% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,200,680, which is approximately -1.873% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.05 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.71 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -1.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 425 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 18,045,663 shares. Additionally, 466 investors decreased positions by around 22,908,689 shares, while 237 investors held positions by with 401,680,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,634,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,577,021 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,389,012 shares during the same period.