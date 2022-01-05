Zillow Group Inc. [Z] Stock trading around $62.25 per share: What’s Next?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] loss -1.88% or -1.19 points to close at $62.25 with a heavy trading volume of 5056279 shares. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Zillow names Tampa its hottest housing market for 2022.

Based on a blend of factors, such as job and home price growth, Zillow expects housing markets in the Sun Belt to be the most competitive in the U.S.

– The Sun Belt dominates Zillow’s list of hottest housing markets for the second year in a row. Tampa, Jacksonville, Raleigh, San Antonio and Charlotte top Zillow’s rankings.

It opened the trading session at $64.24, the shares rose to $64.75 and dropped to $60.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for Z points out that the company has recorded -47.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.73M shares, Z reached to a volume of 5056279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $95.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Standpoint Research have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79.

Trading performance analysis for Z stock

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.45 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.78, while it was recorded at 62.67 for the last single week of trading, and 98.82 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

There are presently around $12,871 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.93% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 14,948,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $948.32 million in Z stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $820.82 million in Z stock with ownership of nearly 4.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

270 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 22,148,692 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 16,428,625 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 164,313,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,890,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,935,227 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,108,527 shares during the same period.