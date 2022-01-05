XP Inc. [XP] Stock trading around $28.13 per share: What’s Next?

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] plunged by -$0.86 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $29.32 during the day while it closed the day at $28.13. The company report on December 9, 2021 that XP Inc. Acquires Minority Stake in Real Estate Financing Startup Direto.

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today the signing of an agreement with Direcional Engenharia (BVMF: DIRR3) to invest in the real estate financing startup Direto.

The acquisition of 49.9% of Direto’s capital, still subject to regulatory approval, represents an important milestone for XP Inc. in a market with high potential and in which Direcional has proven expertise throughout its forty years of history.

XP Inc. stock has also loss -1.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XP stock has declined by -30.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.92% and lost -2.12% year-on date.

The market cap for XP stock reached $15.64 billion, with 559.06 million shares outstanding and 71.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, XP reached a trading volume of 4163074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XP Inc. [XP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $47.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $43, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on XP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

XP stock trade performance evaluation

XP Inc. [XP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, XP shares dropped by -3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.77 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.86, while it was recorded at 28.46 for the last single week of trading, and 39.33 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XP Inc. [XP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 5.04%.

XP Inc. [XP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,898 million, or 50.00% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 46,202,650, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 47.82% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,267,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $616.54 million in XP stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $488.06 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly -3.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

206 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 19,493,144 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 16,100,049 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 167,854,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,447,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,026,836 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,168,654 shares during the same period.