Wolfe Research lifts Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] gained 0.83% on the last trading session, reaching $17.05 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Altice USA Announces Government Affairs Leadership Update.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Lee Schroeder, Altice USA’s Executive Vice President of Government & Community Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer, will be leaving the company in July 2022.

The Community Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer roles will be assumed by Lisa Gonzalez Anselmo, Altice USA’s Executive Vice President of Communications, and she will continue to report to the company’s CEO Dexter Goei. The company will look to appoint a new head of Government Affairs.

Altice USA Inc. represents 274.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.67 billion with the latest information. ATUS stock price has been found in the range of $16.83 to $17.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.91M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 4252649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $25.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $19, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on ATUS stock. On October 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ATUS shares from 40 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.54. With this latest performance, ATUS shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.80 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.51, while it was recorded at 16.60 for the last single week of trading, and 27.11 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to 32.76%.

There are presently around $3,903 million, or 52.80% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,557,586, which is approximately -0.287% of the company’s market cap and around 13.37% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 19,363,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327.43 million in ATUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $240.56 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 23.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

211 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 78,608,684 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 98,559,916 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 53,640,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,809,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,806,383 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 57,165,376 shares during the same period.