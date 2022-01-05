why Sunrun Inc. [RUN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $69.98

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] plunged by -$0.9 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $36.00 during the day while it closed the day at $34.57. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Sunrun Announces Appointment of Manjula Talreja to its Board of Directors.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, today announced the appointment of Manjula Talreja, Chief Customer Officer of PagerDuty, Inc., as a member of the company’s board of directors. Ms. Talreja brings over 25 years of experience successfully creating world-class customer experiences across multiple industries.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“We are thrilled to add Manjula’s extensive business experience and operational knowledge to our board of directors,” said Mary Powell, Sunrun CEO. “We believe Manjula’s strong track record of building customer-obsessed cultures and creating extraordinary experiences will be a tremendous benefit to our company as we extend our service offering further into the home and become the energy partner our customers love and trust.”.

Sunrun Inc. stock has also gained 3.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RUN stock has declined by -15.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.61% and gained 0.79% year-on date.

The market cap for RUN stock reached $7.10 billion, with 206.10 million shares outstanding and 198.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 4444938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $69.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50.

RUN stock trade performance evaluation

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.91. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -13.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.61 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.24, while it was recorded at 34.22 for the last single week of trading, and 47.77 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunrun Inc. [RUN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,152 million, or 98.60% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,816,561, which is approximately 11.936% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,494,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $762.42 million in RUN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $632.9 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 4.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

285 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 30,719,416 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 19,573,602 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 151,333,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,626,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,548,604 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,488,431 shares during the same period.