why Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.27

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] traded at a high on 01/04/22, posting a 2.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $58.49. The company report on January 4, 2022 that XPS 13 Reinvents Itself, Embracing Simplicity as the New Premium.

Introducing XPS 13 Plus and a new UltraSharp monitor that takes collaboration and visual experiences up a notch.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5636569 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dell Technologies Inc. stands at 1.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.95%.

The market cap for DELL stock reached $45.02 billion, with 766.00 million shares outstanding and 284.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 5636569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $68.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $113 to $116, while UBS kept a Buy rating on DELL stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DELL shares from 118 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has DELL stock performed recently?

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 0.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.32 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.16, while it was recorded at 57.04 for the last single week of trading, and 51.19 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 5.65%.

Insider trade positions for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

There are presently around $13,518 million, or 86.90% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 37,068,208, which is approximately -1.19% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 24,832,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $976.74 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly -1.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

332 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 24,862,364 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 16,815,118 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 195,571,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,248,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,148,079 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 4,976,013 shares during the same period.