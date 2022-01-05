Wall Street Analyst Downgrade STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]. What else is Wall St. saying

STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE: STOR] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $34.99 during the day while it closed the day at $34.37. The company report on December 15, 2021 that STORE Capital Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.385 per share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021. The dividend will be paid on January 18, 2022 to STORE Capital stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

STORE Capital Corporation stock has also loss -0.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STOR stock has inclined by 4.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.86% and lost -0.09% year-on date.

The market cap for STOR stock reached $9.45 billion, with 271.27 million shares outstanding and 270.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, STOR reached a trading volume of 4485203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STOR shares is $38.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STOR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for STORE Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for STORE Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on STOR stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for STOR shares from 24 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STORE Capital Corporation is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for STOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

STOR stock trade performance evaluation

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, STOR shares gained by 4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.91 for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.11, while it was recorded at 34.57 for the last single week of trading, and 34.67 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STORE Capital Corporation go to 6.09%.

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,909 million, or 86.30% of STOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,105,747, which is approximately 0.913% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,749,114 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $925.52 million in STOR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $844.76 million in STOR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

211 institutional holders increased their position in STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE:STOR] by around 6,251,847 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 9,327,506 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 213,014,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,594,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STOR stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,370,034 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 613,984 shares during the same period.