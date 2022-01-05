Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] gained 0.41% on the last trading session, reaching $34.20 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Conagra Brands Awards $25,000 in Grants To Five Sustainability-Focused Nonprofits Selected By Employees.

Conagra Brands announced today the five nonprofit organizations receiving grants, totaling $25,000, following the company’s Sustainable Development Awards, which were held earlier this year. Each winning company facility directed a $5,000 grant from Conagra Brands to a nonprofit organization to be used in their communities for projects with a focus on sustainability.

Conagra Brands’ annual Sustainable Development Awards is an employee-led program that encourages the development and implementation of innovative ideas related to sustainable production and business practices. This year, employees from across the organization submitted more than 200 sustainability-focused projects that conserve water, reduce waste and save energy, underscoring Conagra’s commitment to nourishing and restoring the planet. Winning teams are honored at an internal celebration and select a local organization to receive a grant supporting sustainability-focused projects.

Conagra Brands Inc. represents 480.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.28 billion with the latest information. CAG stock price has been found in the range of $34.02 to $34.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 4884092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $36.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $35, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on CAG stock. On July 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CAG shares from 44 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 53.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CAG stock

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 9.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.11 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.52, while it was recorded at 34.03 for the last single week of trading, and 34.77 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 2.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

There are presently around $13,806 million, or 87.50% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 58,818,227, which is approximately 0.738% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 54,888,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.32 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly 3.503% of the company’s market capitalization.

305 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 20,422,215 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 19,203,146 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 365,721,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,346,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,588,395 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,996,701 shares during the same period.