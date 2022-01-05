Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gain 1.24% so far this year. What now?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.10% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.16%. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Texas Instruments to webcast Q4 2021 and 2021 earnings conference call.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will webcast its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 earnings conference call on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 3:15 p.m. Central time. Rafael Lizardi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Dave Pahl, vice president and head of Investor Relations, will discuss TI’s financial results and answer questions from the investor audience.

You may access the audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.ti.com/ir. An archived copy of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes.

Over the last 12 months, TXN stock rose by 16.76%. The one-year Texas Instruments Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.01. The average equity rating for TXN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $177.09 billion, with 923.00 million shares outstanding and 921.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, TXN stock reached a trading volume of 4126750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $205.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $193 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $250 to $240, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on TXN stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TXN shares from 240 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 52.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

TXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 191.13, while it was recorded at 190.02 for the last single week of trading, and 189.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Texas Instruments Incorporated Fundamentals:

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

TXN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $146,546 million, or 85.80% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,750,116, which is approximately 1.026% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,899,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.89 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.45 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly 0.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

942 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 29,743,716 shares. Additionally, 738 investors decreased positions by around 25,983,694 shares, while 337 investors held positions by with 713,141,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 768,868,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,038,234 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 2,538,454 shares during the same period.