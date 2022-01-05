Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] Is Currently 1.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] jumped around 0.38 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $26.08 at the close of the session, up 1.48%. The company report on December 29, 2021 that Suncor Énergie publiera les résultats financiers du quatrième trimestre de 2021.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – 29 décembre 2021) – Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) publiera ses résultats financiers du quatrième trimestre le 2 février 2022 avant 20 h, HR (22 h, HE).

Une webdiffusion permettant d’analyser les résultats du quatrième trimestre se tiendra le 3 février à 7 h 30, HR (9 h 30, HE). Mark Little, président et chef de la direction, et Alister Cowan, chef des Finances, représenteront la direction. Une période de questions avec les analystes suivra les brèves remarques de la direction. Trevor Bell, vice-président, Relations avec les investisseurs, agira comme animateur.

Suncor Energy Inc. stock is now 4.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SU Stock saw the intraday high of $26.21 and lowest of $25.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.97, which means current price is +3.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.24M shares, SU reached a trading volume of 6891175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $42.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 10.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has SU stock performed recently?

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.36. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 10.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.48 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.94, while it was recorded at 25.25 for the last single week of trading, and 22.41 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 12.59%.

Insider trade positions for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

There are presently around $22,121 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 75,286,824, which is approximately 0.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 54,245,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in SU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.21 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly 1.668% of the company’s market capitalization.

189 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 47,676,266 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 89,027,492 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 724,047,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 860,751,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,266,258 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 6,655,385 shares during the same period.