Stellantis N.V. [STLA] is 8.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.84% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.57%. The company report on January 3, 2022 that MEDIA ADVISORY: Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares to Host Live Webcast at CES 2022.

Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares will host a live webcast during CES 2022 to discuss the company’s transition to a sustainable mobility tech company.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 8 a.m. PST / 11 a.m. EST / 5 p.m. CET.

Over the last 12 months, STLA stock rose by 29.32%. The one-year Stellantis N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.56. The average equity rating for STLA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $63.53 billion, with 3.13 billion shares outstanding and 2.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, STLA stock reached a trading volume of 5748723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Stellantis N.V. [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $24.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56.

STLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.57. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 14.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.57 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.28, while it was recorded at 19.25 for the last single week of trading, and 19.23 for the last 200 days.

STLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 20.11%.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,189 million, or 51.68% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192,703,907, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.04% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 112,452,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in STLA stocks shares; and AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC., currently with $2.11 billion in STLA stock with ownership of nearly 85.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 145,026,643 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 35,725,901 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 852,464,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,033,216,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,835,547 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,903,742 shares during the same period.