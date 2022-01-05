Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] Revenue clocked in at $0.90 million, up 10.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ: SNGX] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.91 during the day while it closed the day at $0.73. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Dusquetide Demonstrates Positive Anti-tumor Efficacy in Multiple Nonclinical Animal Studies.

Complementary treatment with chemotherapy, radiation and targeted therapy supports development as potential anti-cancer agent.

Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) (Soligenix or the Company), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, announced today that dusquetide is effective at reducing tumor size in nonclinical xenograft models. Recent studies, recapitulating results from previously published studies, have confirmed the efficacy of dusquetide as a stand-alone and combination anti-tumor therapy, with radiation, chemotherapy and targeted therapy, in the context of the MCF-7 breast cancer cell line. Dusquetide previously demonstrated benefits in reducing the duration of severe oral mucositis (SOM) in a Phase 2 clinical trial and reduction in SOM rates in the per protocol population in a Phase 3 study. In addition to the reduction of severe oral mucositis, an acceleration in the clearance of tumor response and an increase in overall survival were also observed in the Phase 2 clinical study as an ancillary benefit to treating oral mucositis in patients receiving chemo-radiation for their head and neck cancer (HNC).

Soligenix Inc. stock has also loss -2.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNGX stock has declined by -26.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.84% and gained 10.22% year-on date.

The market cap for SNGX stock reached $32.97 million, with 40.70 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 451.91K shares, SNGX reached a trading volume of 10226416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNGX shares is $4.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNGX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Soligenix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $5.50 to $2.70. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2018, representing the official price target for Soligenix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SNGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soligenix Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

SNGX stock trade performance evaluation

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.96. With this latest performance, SNGX shares dropped by -9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.34 for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8488, while it was recorded at 0.6949 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0594 for the last 200 days.

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Soligenix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soligenix Inc. go to 1.00%.

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 11.20% of SNGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,651,927, which is approximately 0.281% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 787,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in SNGX stocks shares; and FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.24 million in SNGX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ:SNGX] by around 389,758 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 420,009 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 3,315,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,125,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNGX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 189,269 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 356,412 shares during the same period.