Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $470

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] slipped around -16.48 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $315.53 at the close of the session, down -4.96%. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022.

Product revenue of $312.5 million, representing 110% year-over-year growth.

Remaining performance obligations of $1.8 billion, representing 94% year-over-year growth.

Snowflake Inc. stock is now -6.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNOW Stock saw the intraday high of $330.51 and lowest of $298.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 405.00, which means current price is +5.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 5681031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $387.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price from $300 to $370. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $455, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on SNOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 21.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 93.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 3446.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

How has SNOW stock performed recently?

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.25. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -8.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.00 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 355.95, while it was recorded at 334.23 for the last single week of trading, and 286.81 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snowflake Inc. go to -0.14%.

Insider trade positions for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

There are presently around $68,082 million, or 69.70% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 29,658,449, which is approximately -10.441% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 21,037,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.98 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $5.59 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly 13.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

464 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 41,366,141 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 23,271,425 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 140,421,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,058,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,353,201 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,526,772 shares during the same period.