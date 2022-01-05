Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] moved down -3.70: Why It’s Important

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCT] slipped around -0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.34 at the close of the session, down -3.70%. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Agreement with U.S. FDA on Phase 3 Registrational Study Design for Zilovertamab in the Treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

The company reached consensus with the FDA on the design and major details of the Phase 3 superiority Study ZILO-301, to treat patients with relapsed or refractory MCL with zilovertamab plus ibrutinib.

The FDA also provided positive feedback on the proposed key clinical and regulatory requirements of Oncternal’s development program for zilovertamab in MCL.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 3.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ONCT Stock saw the intraday high of $2.48 and lowest of $2.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.56, which means current price is +4.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 536.42K shares, ONCT reached a trading volume of 4391129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONCT shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

How has ONCT stock performed recently?

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ONCT shares dropped by -13.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.44 for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 4.57 for the last 200 days.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.10 and a Current Ratio set at 17.10.

Earnings analysis for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]

There are presently around $33 million, or 32.00% of ONCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,199,191, which is approximately -0.017% of the company’s market cap and around 11.81% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,120,623 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.15 million in ONCT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.96 million in ONCT stock with ownership of nearly 10.455% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONCT] by around 1,599,647 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,363,492 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 10,487,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,450,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 425,090 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 822,989 shares during the same period.