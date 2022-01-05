Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] moved down -5.71: Why It’s Important

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] loss -5.71% on the last trading session, reaching $71.77 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Nutrien Announces CEO Transition.

Nutrien launches global search for long-term CEO and names Ken Seitz as interim leader.

The Board of Directors of Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR), the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, announced today that Mayo Schmidt has left his position as President and CEO of Nutrien and has resigned from the Board. Ken Seitz, Executive Vice President and CEO of Potash, has been named the company’s interim CEO. Mr. Seitz brings extensive global leadership experience in the agriculture and mining sectors and is well-positioned to progress the company’s stated strategy and lead the integrated business during the transition.

Nutrien Ltd. represents 570.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $51.60 billion with the latest information. NTR stock price has been found in the range of $71.00 to $76.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, NTR reached a trading volume of 6505652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $58.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $83, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on NTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 145.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.23. With this latest performance, NTR shares gained by 6.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.22 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.12, while it was recorded at 74.75 for the last single week of trading, and 63.25 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nutrien Ltd. go to 58.00%.

There are presently around $26,948 million, or 68.12% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 30,829,967, which is approximately 3.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,830,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.39 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly 3.107% of the company’s market capitalization.

258 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 19,456,172 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 16,562,372 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 318,005,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,024,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,316,829 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,080,826 shares during the same period.