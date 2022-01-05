NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] Revenue clocked in at $2.69 billion, up 2.19% YTD: What’s Next?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] gained 0.84% on the last trading session, reaching $26.55 price per share at the time. The company report on December 22, 2021 that READEN HOLDING CORPORATION (OTC PINK: RHCO) ANNOUNCES MAJOR SHARE TRANSACTION WITH COCOON HOLDINGS AFTER THE TRANSACTION WITH TIGER SUPER FUND.

NortonLifeLock Inc. represents 582.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.58 billion with the latest information. NLOK stock price has been found in the range of $26.315 to $26.715.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, NLOK reached a trading volume of 3665933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $28.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 25.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for NLOK stock

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.41. With this latest performance, NLOK shares gained by 10.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.72 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.25, while it was recorded at 26.27 for the last single week of trading, and 25.28 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 12.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

There are presently around $14,398 million, or 96.80% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 69,830,379, which is approximately 1.856% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,700,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.19 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly 0.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

245 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 58,211,231 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 39,890,755 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 448,741,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 546,843,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,576,640 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 9,559,528 shares during the same period.