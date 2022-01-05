McAfee Corp. [MCFE] is -0.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

McAfee Corp. [NASDAQ: MCFE] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $25.80 during the day while it closed the day at $25.74. The company report on December 21, 2021 that CONE, NPTN, MCFE, PAE STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CONE, NPTN, MCFE, PAE; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners for $90.50 per share in cash. If you are a CyrusOne shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

McAfee Corp. stock has also gained 0.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MCFE stock has inclined by 19.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.61% and lost -0.19% year-on date.

The market cap for MCFE stock reached $11.23 billion, with 170.30 million shares outstanding and 68.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, MCFE reached a trading volume of 4087637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about McAfee Corp. [MCFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCFE shares is $25.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for McAfee Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for McAfee Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $29, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on MCFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McAfee Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16.

MCFE stock trade performance evaluation

McAfee Corp. [MCFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, MCFE shares gained by 0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.64 for McAfee Corp. [MCFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.95, while it was recorded at 25.75 for the last single week of trading, and 25.10 for the last 200 days.

McAfee Corp. [MCFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

McAfee Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for McAfee Corp. [MCFE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McAfee Corp. go to 7.54%.

McAfee Corp. [MCFE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,734 million, or 94.20% of MCFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCFE stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 60,172,786, which is approximately -9.633% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; THOMA BRAVO, L.P., holding 16,759,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $431.56 million in MCFE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $189.68 million in MCFE stock with ownership of nearly 42.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

126 institutional holders increased their position in McAfee Corp. [NASDAQ:MCFE] by around 25,520,988 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 13,305,075 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 106,169,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,995,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCFE stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,086,898 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,147,838 shares during the same period.