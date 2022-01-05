Market cap of Netflix Inc. [NFLX] reaches 266.05B – now what?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] loss -1.04% or -6.22 points to close at $591.15 with a heavy trading volume of 4374823 shares. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Netflix to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) today announced it will post its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. At that time, the company will issue a brief advisory release via newswire containing a link to the fourth-quarter 2021 financial results and letter to shareholders on its website.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The discussion will be moderated by Nidhi Gupta, Fidelity Management & Research Co., with questions submitted via email. Questions from investors should be submitted as well in advance as possible for inclusion to nidhi.gupta@fmr.com.

It opened the trading session at $599.91, the shares rose to $600.41 and dropped to $581.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NFLX points out that the company has recorded 10.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -23.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, NFLX reached to a volume of 4374823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $673.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $650 to $730. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $590, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on NFLX stock. On September 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NFLX shares from 448 to 493.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 15.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 1759.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.20. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.85 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 639.21, while it was recorded at 602.72 for the last single week of trading, and 565.59 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.34 and a Gross Margin at +38.89. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.05.

Return on Total Capital for NFLX is now 17.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.29. Additionally, NFLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] managed to generate an average of $293,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 42.61%.

There are presently around $213,819 million, or 83.10% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,520,926, which is approximately 0.445% of the company’s market cap and around 1.49% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 29,151,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.41 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.16 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly -0.727% of the company’s market capitalization.

979 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 17,019,824 shares. Additionally, 734 investors decreased positions by around 11,596,445 shares, while 333 investors held positions by with 329,317,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 357,933,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,282,407 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 2,057,213 shares during the same period.