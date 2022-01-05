Market cap of Mastercard Incorporated [MA] reaches 370.55B – now what?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] gained 1.20% on the last trading session, reaching $375.39 price per share at the time. The company report on December 26, 2021 that Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. Retail Sales Grew 8.5%* This Holiday Season.

It’s been a resurgent season for retailers as consumers stocked their carts with gifts and gadgets. According to Mastercard SpendingPulseTM, holiday retail sales excluding automotive increased 8.5% year-over-year this holiday season, running from November 1 through December 24. Notably, online sales grew 11.0% compared to the same period last year, the preliminary insights show. Mastercard SpendingPulse measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment.

“Shoppers were eager to secure their gifts ahead of the retail rush, with conversations surrounding supply chain and labor supply issues sending consumers online and to stores in droves,” said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Incorporated. “Consumers splurged throughout the season, with apparel and department stores experiencing strong growth as shoppers sought to put their best dressed foot forward.”.

Mastercard Incorporated represents 986.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $370.55 billion with the latest information. MA stock price has been found in the range of $371.645 to $382.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, MA reached a trading volume of 6802658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mastercard Incorporated [MA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $430.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Mastercard Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $400 to $445, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MA stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MA shares from 428 to 453.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 10.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 55.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 57.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MA stock

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.05. With this latest performance, MA shares gained by 16.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.71 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 344.93, while it was recorded at 365.59 for the last single week of trading, and 360.46 for the last 200 days.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 26.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

There are presently around $270,003 million, or 76.90% of MA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,214,114, which is approximately 0.164% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,666,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.36 billion in MA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.62 billion in MA stock with ownership of nearly 0.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,192 institutional holders increased their position in Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA] by around 30,933,677 shares. Additionally, 995 investors decreased positions by around 36,436,994 shares, while 368 investors held positions by with 660,499,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 727,870,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MA stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,218,911 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 4,060,297 shares during the same period.